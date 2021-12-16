East Clinton Schools salutes retiring board member Tim Starkey

At his final meeting as a member of the school board, East Clinton Local Schools recognized Tim Starkey for his dozen years of service on the board. “Tim served as an East Clinton Board member for 12 years and served on Wilmington City Schools board prior to that. He has dedicated many years to serving the students in our communities. While I expect he will stay active in supporting the schools, he will be missed as a Board member,” said East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee. In the photo Starkey is joined by East Clinton Board of Education President Linda Compton.

At his final meeting as a member of the school board, East Clinton Local Schools recognized Tim Starkey for his dozen years of service on the board. “Tim served as an East Clinton Board member for 12 years and served on Wilmington City Schools board prior to that. He has dedicated many years to serving the students in our communities. While I expect he will stay active in supporting the schools, he will be missed as a Board member,” said East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee. In the photo Starkey is joined by East Clinton Board of Education President Linda Compton. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_starkey_c.jpg At his final meeting as a member of the school board, East Clinton Local Schools recognized Tim Starkey for his dozen years of service on the board. “Tim served as an East Clinton Board member for 12 years and served on Wilmington City Schools board prior to that. He has dedicated many years to serving the students in our communities. While I expect he will stay active in supporting the schools, he will be missed as a Board member,” said East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee. In the photo Starkey is joined by East Clinton Board of Education President Linda Compton.