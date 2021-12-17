Wilmington Church of Christ holding clothing drive for victims of Kentucky tornado

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Church of Christ is doing a Winter Clothing Drive for those affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Wilmington Church of Christ is partnering with Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati to collect items for families affected by the Kentucky tornadoes. The Wilmington Church of Christ will act as a hub to collect items from the community to be donated to Mayfield, Kentucky.

Donations can be dropped off at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust St. in Wilmington, anytime from Sunday, the 19th through Tuesday, the 21st. You can drop off donations at any time on the front porch of the church.

Go to wcconline.org to find a specific list of items needed.

Please contact the church’s Online Minister Jacob Blouse at jacob@wcconline.org if you have any additional questions.

