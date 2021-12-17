Clinton County Community Action awarded 5-star rating

Clinton County Head Start has attained the highest 5-star rating as of November 2021. Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) is a quality rating and improvement system administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. SUTQ recognizes and promotes learning and development programs that meet quality program standards that exceed licensing health and safety regulations.

