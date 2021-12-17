Quaker Meeting affirms efforts of 2 Wilmington College students

WILMINGTON — In the wake of a student initiative at Wilmington College, the downtown Wilmington Friends Meeting (Quakers) has adopted a “minute” in support of two of the church’s members who are playing leading roles in the campus campaign.

A Quaker minute is a statement or decision approved by the meeting’s congregation.

As previously reported in the News Journal, the Students for Action and Solidarity group has four goals: better compensation for faculty and staff; a shift in Title IX program staffing; improved accessibility for people with physical disabilities; and increased support for LGBTQ+ students.

The minute states that Wilmington Friends Meeting members Lucy Enge and Jordan Snarr “are acting on a [spiritual] leading to publicly advocate for four improvements to the Wilmington College campus.”

The minute adds, “Their work has been consistently rooted in nonviolent methods of seeking justice and in-line with the core values of the college. We support their requests for conversations with administrators and board members where all participants are on equal footing and treated with respect.”

The minute also states, “Conflict is painful; handling it kindly is holy work.”

Campaign actions by the Students for Action and Solidarity have included a Dec. 1 vigil at the campus bell tower, students sleeping in the student center overnight, painting of the College Rock, and signs placed in the student center.

The minute was adopted on Sunday, Dec. 12. It is signed at the bottom by Robert Henson, clerk.

Wilmington College was founded in 1870 by the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Wilmington College students and staff gathered Dec. 1 near the campus bell tower for a “WC Community Conversation”. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_DSC_0915-2.jpg Wilmington College students and staff gathered Dec. 1 near the campus bell tower for a “WC Community Conversation”.