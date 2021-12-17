Wilmington Middle School food drive collects 1,540 items

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Middle School (WMS) Student Council organized a food drive to help out the community.

The food drive was supported by the caring students at WMS. They were able to collect 1,540 items during the month of December.

There’s nothing middling about that.

With the help of members of the middle school wrestling team, they were able to load up the donations for delivery this week.

Student Council Advisor Morgan Combs shares that, “The Wilmington Middle School Student Council is excited for this year after taking a two-year hiatus. Their first initiative, the food drive, was incredibly successful.”

Combs added, “They are looking forward to more community service and community connection projects throughout the year. I am proud to be working with our Wilmington Middle School Student Council.”

Officers of the Wilmington Middle School Student Council include President Carissa Preston, Vice President Kolton Spurlock, Co-Treasurer Morgan Mertz, Co-Treasurer Chelsie Hollon, Secretary Makaelynn Harris, and Historian Mia Hollingsworth.

The student council is for the entire Wilmington Middle School, grades 6 through 8 rather than a specific grade.

