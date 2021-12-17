Clinton County Health District schedules COVID & flu vaccination clinics for week of Dec. 20

WILMINGTON — For the week of December 20, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host “walk-in” COVID and Flu Vaccination Clinics on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 20, 21 and 22) from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Community Room at the Clinton County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue across from the fairgrounds.

This will be the last vaccine clinic of the 2021 calendar year. COVID vaccinations will resume in January 2022.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available, along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65 and up.

COVID vaccine for children:

Ages 5-11 Years: CCHD will continue to offer Pfizer Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11 at its walk-in vaccination clinics. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for those children age 5+ years. Pfizer is a 2-dose series.

16 and 17 year olds: Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been authorized for 16 and 17 year olds at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose.

Note: A parent/guardian MUST be present at the time of vaccination of all minors.

The Clinton County Health District will be closed on Friday, December 24 which is Christmas Eve, and December 25 for the Christmas holiday. Normal office hours will resume on Monday, December 27 for all departments.

Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer are available after at least 6 months of the primary series, meaning at least 6 months after the second dose was administered.

For Johnson and Johnson, booster doses are available after at least 2 months from your first dose.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine.

Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Please visit the county health district website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

For the latest updates, follow the health district on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_CC-Health-District.jpg