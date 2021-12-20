Man sentenced to prison for rape of minor

WILMINGTON — The man charged with rape of a minor will serve at least four years in prison.

Noah Cox, 20, of Milford had pled guilty to one count of felony 1 rape to Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck in late October. Cox will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life and must take part in supervised parole, with credit for 167 days already spent in jail.

Before sentencing, the defense, prosecution, and Cox were given the opportunity to speak before the court. John Kaspar, representing the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, referenced that the 12-year-old victim was one of several underaged individuals that Cox was apparently in contact with.

Det. Bob Wilson of the Wilmington Police Department told the News Journal that authorities received a 911 call in early July and, according to Wilson, a mother found Cox “engaged in sexual contact” with her child.

Wilson advised that the victim and suspect did not have a personal relationship or know each other prior to the alleged incident. He believes the two met through social media.

Defense attorney Scott Croswell, while not defending the actions of his client, discussed the “tough childhood” Cox had endured and mental issues Cox has. Croswell also referred to his client as “just a kid.”

Cox apologized to the victim’s family, which was present in the courtroom.

