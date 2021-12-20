Veterans remembered with wreaths

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) participated in a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday. The Casey Camp event was one of nearly 3,000 such ceremonies held at various locations across America at noon on Saturday.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Casey Camp event was held at the Washington Court House cemetery with assistance from wreath sponsors and community volunteers. Over 75 wreaths were placed on the graves of military veterans. In addition to the Washington Cemetery the camp placed wreaths on graves in three other cemeteries.

Henry Casey Camp member Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department SUVCW Commander, and the camp coordinator for the event served as master of ceremonies for the program. A wreath was placed at the base of each of the military service flag poles located at the veteran’s plaza in the cemetery honoring all veterans.

The wreath honoring U. S. Army veterans was placed by the camp senior vice commander, Kelly Hopkins, a U.S. Army veteran. The U.S. Navy wreath was placed by camp junior vice commander Charles Rose, a U.S. Army veteran. The U.S. Air Force wreath was placed by camp council member James L. Grim, a U. S. Air Force veteran. The wreath honoring the The U. S. Marines wreath was placed by the camp secretary and past Ohio Department Commander Shane L. Milburn, a U.S. Marine veteran. The U.S. Coast Guard wreath was placed by camp member Jared Robinson.

Camp Commander David Meister placed the Space Force wreath. Camp member Jordan Milburn presented the Merchant Marines wreath. Malachi Meister presented the POW/MIA wreath.

Many of the wreaths were placed on the graves of Civil War veterans buried in the area called Soldiers Row. However, some World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans also received wreaths.

At each grave site the person placing the wreath would announce the name of the veteran, thank him for his service and salute. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten as long as his name is remembered.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHO137P .

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) members during the opening of the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Washington Court House Cemetery. Henry Casey Camp Senior Vice Commander Kelly Hopkins, a U.S. Army veteran, places a wreath at the base of the U.S. Army flag pole during the Wreaths Across America opening ceremony honoring U. S. Army veterans. Casey Camp Junior Vice Commander Charles Rose, a U.S. Army veteran, places a wreath at the U. S. Navy flag pole honoring veterans of the U.S. Navy. Henry Casey Camp member Joshua Cassio places a wreath on the grave of a Civil War veteran.