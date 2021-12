SATH sets Sweetheart Charity Ball

The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization has the perfect Valentine’s gift.

We will be hosting our 17th Annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, February 19 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal. The featured band is “Different Hats Music” out of Cincinnati.

The cost is $125 per couple which includes appetizers, dinner, dancing, photo of each couple and door prizes. Again this year, child care will be available.

So, if you’re looking for a gift for that person who is hard to buy for or you want to treat your sweetheart to a special evening and help support SATH, give them a ticket to the Charity Ball.

SATH is a non-profit organization that assists children with disabilities by sponsoring programs that enhance the quality of their life.

If you are unable to attend but would like to support the Charity Ball, SATH is still in need of table sponsors.

For tickets and information, contact Linda Allen, SATH Executive Director, at (937) 366-6657 or (937) 364-6144. Or visit the website to purchase tickets at www.kampdovetail.com .