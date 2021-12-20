Planned movie scene at Clinton County Courthouse falls through

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Courthouse won’t be featured in a movie after all.

County officials said they’ve been informed a planned film project has fallen through due to funding.

The location manager for the film met with county commissioners in late August and received their blessings for the project.

One story detail that came out at the August meeting is that the planned courtroom scene apparently dated back to the 1890s. The historical Clinton County Courthouse doesn’t go back quite that far, but it is over a century old which is its appeal for the project, said then film location manager Meredith Crowley.

Cincinnati was planned as the film’s base of operations. Clinton County would have received a fee for use of the courthouse.

The title of the film was not divulged in August. Crowley told the News Journal after the August commissioners appointment that she couldn’t reveal specifics about the film at that point, but she anticipated that as filming here got closer, it would become public knowledge.

County’s budget

On Monday in the commissioners office, work on the overall 2022 Clinton County General Fund operating budget continued. Commissioners said they expect to vote to adopt the budget appropriations on Wednesday.

Last December, Clinton County commissioners approved a 2021 General Fund budget of about $16.5 million.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

On Monday, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods examines proposed numbers in the 2022 Clinton County General Fund budget appropriations. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_budget.jpg On Monday, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods examines proposed numbers in the 2022 Clinton County General Fund budget appropriations. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

County’s budget vote Wednesday