Wilmington Christian Academy holds ‘snowball fight’; socks donated to local charities

‘Upper-level students (grades 6-12) at Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) enjoyed a Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 17, the last day before Christmas break. Classes visited different teachers’ rooms to enjoy fun activities, and then had a delicious “Progressive Brunch”, traveling from one classroom to another to progressively partake of the next course of the meal. Following brunch, they adjourned to the gym where they had a “snowball” fight with socks donated by the students. Besides the great fun, 220 pairs of socks were donated to benefit Sugartree Ministries and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Non-perishable food was also donated to Sugartree Ministries. WCA wishes a blessed Christmas to the community, and prayers for a wonderful New Year.

