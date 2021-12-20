Four rural, southwest Ohio SWAT teams to receive shields

CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel announced a southwest Ohio emergency management project to provide four rural county SWAT teams with ballistic shields.

The Homeland Security Grant Program will fund the project, with Clinton County EMA serving as the fiscal agent.

The purpose of the project is to provide rural SWAT teams with equipment for use during high-risk operations in combating domestic extremists and for counter chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) threats.

The recipient counties as part of this 2022 project include Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland counties.

Each recipient county Emergency Management Agency will help to distribute and account for the equipment during its life cycle.

The Homeland Security Grant Programs are made available to states via the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

These grants are designed to enhance the capacity of state and local jurisdictions to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from incidents of terrorism involving CBRNE weapons and cyber-attacks.

For more information, contact EMA at 937-382-6673.

