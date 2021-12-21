The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17:

• Steven Simmons, 49, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (141 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Simmons must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation.

• Jonathan Simmons, 46, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 14, 2021 to Dec. 14, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Simmons must take part in reporting probation and must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. Limited driver’s privileges granted effective Dec. 29. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Rex Kerns, 49, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kerns must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Austin Bryant, 21, of Morrow, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bryant must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A failure to control charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Julyn Carothers, 47, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charm. Carothers must not commit similar offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Justin Phillips, 40, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

•Lavelle Ringo, 38, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $135 court costs.

• Nathan Hester, 27, of Leesburg, theft. Sentencing stayed. Hester must write a letter of apology to the victim and pay $64.96 in restitution. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Emmy Tirado-Valle, 34, of Canton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine.

• Kevon Warren, 22, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Warren.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

