WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a subject for alleged O.V.I., resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and assault at 9:58 p.m. at Dec. 12. The incident took place at the 300 block of East Locust Street. Alcohol was indicated as being involved. No further details were listed.

• At 3:56 a.m. on Dec. 15, police arrested a subject for alleged drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instrument possession, and resisting arrest at 3:56 a.m. on Dec. 15. Police seized a black phone box containing drug paraphernalia, three hypodermic needles, and three glass meth pipes, according to the report.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged drug paraphernalia around Elm Street and Graham Drive at 9:33 p.m. on Dec. 15. According to the report, police collected a “bubble” pipe and suspected meth/amphetamines.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged O.V.I. following a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 16. The report indicates alcohol was involved. No further details were listed.

• At 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 11, police were dispatched to an accident at the 1000 block of West Truesdell Street between Timber Lane and Timber Glen. According to the report, the vehicle struck a DP&L utility truck. “The wrecker was loading the involved vehicle up onto the flatbed and officers had the road blocked for the safety of the tow driver and involved parties,” the report stated — the road was being blocked by police cruisers with lights on. The report noted a red Kia went around one of the cruisers and into the accident scene. Officers were able to stop the vehicle. The report notes a clear bag of marijuana was located in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged domestic violence at a Country Oak Lane residence at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 12. A 46-year-old female was listed as a victim and had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates alcohol was involved. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged theft at a store on Progress Way at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 14. No further details were listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574