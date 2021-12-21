COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Jan. 1

• Pork Roast Dinner at American Legion Post 49 is 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out). Includes, for $9, pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas. Monthly drawing at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

• A Hard Day’s Night — Beatles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Thursday, Jan. 20

• The Wayside Winds woodwind quartet performs, in partnership with Wilmington College, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurhpytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “County Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Friday, March 25

• Sawyer Brown, the country band with 18 top-10 singles including two number ones, returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

April 1-2

• “FOOLS” by Neil Simon for audiences of all ages performed by the new Murphy Stage Company on Friday, April 1 (of course) at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• ABBAmania featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .