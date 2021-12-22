CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:36 a.m. on Dec. 15, deputies received a report of a suspicious car vehicle at the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland/Jefferson. The report also indicates 37 pieces of 10x2x16 lumber was stolen. A 40-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect.

• At 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 59-year-old Midland female reported a theft that occurred. According to the report, the victim advised she had “sent money to a fraudulent bank in an attempt to repair her credit.” The report lists $4,990 was stolen.

• At 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, a 54-year-old Vernon Township male reported a firearm stolen from them. The report indicates the weapon is a camo-colored Benelli Super Vinci semi-automatic shotgun valued at $1,800.

• Deputies responded to an attempted vehicle break-in at a business on U.S. 22 West in Clarksville at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 11. According to the report, a suspect attempted to break into a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a 40-year-old Hillsboro male. No further details were listed.

• At 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 16, deputies received a report of a suicidal individual attempting self-harm while driving on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. The report indicates the subject had an open knife and “placed an IV in his own radial artery to bleed out”. The report lists a male from Columbus as the subject. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be involved. The case is listed as closed with no arrest made.

• Deputies responded to a bomb threat being made at a school on Oak Drive in Wilmington/Union Township at 5:24 p.m. on Dec. 16. Deputies took a piece of toilet paper with the word “kaboom” written on it. An investigation is pending.

