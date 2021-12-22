Riehle receives Health Commissioner’s Award

Dava Riehle of the Clinton County Health Department, right, is presented the Health Commissioner’s Award for 2021. It recognizes her loyalty and dedication to the Clinton County Health District. At left is Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer.

Dava Riehle of the Clinton County Health Department, right, is presented the Health Commissioner’s Award for 2021. It recognizes her loyalty and dedication to the Clinton County Health District. At left is Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_dava_c.jpg Dava Riehle of the Clinton County Health Department, right, is presented the Health Commissioner’s Award for 2021. It recognizes her loyalty and dedication to the Clinton County Health District. At left is Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal