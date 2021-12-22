Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 3.

Critical: Observed mouse droppings in facility (kitchen, dry storage, bar, hot water heater areas). Person In Charge stated pest control company serviced facility Dec. 3. Clean, monitor pest activity and continue to work with pest control operator. Fly strips found above prep sink and dry storage room. Fly strips must not be stored near food prep/exposed areas. Corrected. Observed food handler not wash hands after handling raw hamburger patty and again after handling raw breaded chicken. PIC discussed proper handwashing and glove changing with employee. Corrected. Containers of raw burgers stored above ready-to-eat mushrooms and lettuce in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Warewash machine not measuring sanitizer concentration (0 ppm). PIC stated 3-sink will be used and will contact for service. Chicken noodle soup (44°F) did not cool correctly. Made Dec. 2 evening, lid had heavy condensation, found fully covered. PIC discarded. Corrected. Cheese (warmer dispenser) 109°F, equipment thermometer 80°F, sliced tomato 45°F, diced tomato 48°F, tomato 53°F (prep cooler). PIC removed bottom-stored food to walk-in cooler. Contacting maintenance for repair. Carrots dated Nov. 23, juice Nov. 1. Food items discarded and corrected. Spray bottles with blue cleaner missing labels. PIC corrected. Chili 119-138°F (warmer). Leftover TCS foods must be cooked in cooking equipment and reheated to 165°F, then they may be placed in warmer equipment to maintain 135°F or above. Corrected.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Sugar missing label on bulk storage container. Food handler prepared food without beard restraint. Corrected. Handle of ice scoop found stored in ice. Corrected. Door seals on prep cooler (2) (sandwich cooler) damaged. Cheese dispenser is cracked/damaged in several places. Bulk sugar container is not NSF or food grade-rated to store food. Sticker residues found on clean storage containers. Food debris under microwaves. Food accumulations on microwave handles. Food accumulations on handles and doors of 3-door walk-in freezer. Ice guard inside ice machine is dirty. Dumpster is missing side lid. Grease and food debris accumulated on floor and sides of cooking equipment (stove/fryers). Black residues (mold-like) observed on ceiling and cord light in walk-in cooler. Prep sink had debris accumulations in sink. Bar keg cooler had residue (mold-like) accumulations near doors. Lights (3) nonworking in dry storage room. Cove trim not secure below hand sink and under mop sink. Cove trim missing in men’s restroom.

Follow-up: Dec. 30.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Dec. 2. Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: None of the bottles of sauce on the make line, prep cooler or walk-in cooler have been dated. New violations: Banana peppers with bag cut open draining on the back (between spigot and back of sink) of the sink. All people in the facility need to be employee worker. Man who said he was not a worker kept going in and out of kitchen. Woman sitting in dining area went back into kitchen before leaving.

Non-Critical: Lids to prep line coolers are dirty. No verification that anyone at this facility is manager certified in food protection. No employees are wearing hair restraints. Male employee in back prepping luncheon meat. When I asked if he worked here, he stated no. All people in facility must be employee/worker. Walk-in freezer has build-up on floor, ceiling, boxes and tray on shelf in freezer. Walk-in cooler has small plastic container to catch water on top shelf. Cracked floor tile in kitchen. Floor under 3-compartment sink is dirty. Floor under shelving unit is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 6.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 6. Opening eat-in portion Dec. 7. New floor, seating, cabinets, soda machines and ordering station installed and ready. restrooms in and inspected. ready to open. Re-inspection in 30 days to check everything.

Follow-up: Jan. 6.

