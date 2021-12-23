Throwback Thursday: Christmas caroling

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 22, 1969:

Nationally

‘U.S. Copter Shot Down; 8 GIs Killed’

“SAIGON (AP) — A U.S. helicopter was shot down Sunday and U.S. paratroopers ambushed a North Vietnamese force in the third day of action in South Vietnam’s northernmost province.” Enemy fire downed a UH1H Huey helicopter as it was landing to unload a 101st Airborne Division reconnaissance team just south of the demilitarized zone. Eight Americans were killed and two wounded.

Locally

‘Hunting Accident Fatal To Port William Man’

Port William resident Robert E. Baynard, 58, died in a hunting accident on a farm in Jamestown, Greene County. The coroner ruled that Baynard died from wounds apparently inflicted when he stumbled or accidentally discharged his weapon. The World War II veteran was survived by his wife of 32 years, Faye.

• Other local deaths included: Nellie Zimmerman, 90, of Wilmington, retired local teacher; Lucy Garrison, 88, of Wilmington; and Dollie Reed, 72, of Wilmington.

• The Modern Mothers Club held its Christmas party; hostesses were Mrs. Robert Lyons, Mrs. Dean Waddell, Mrs. Charles Hamm, Mrs. Robert Curtis and Mrs. Hubert Zurface.

• The Sunbeam Club met at the home of Mrs. Estel Boldman and elected officers Mrs. Ray Storer, Mrs. James Atley, Mrs. Eddie Ellis, Mrs. Gideon Mason, Mrs. Wayne Faulkner, Mrs. Danny Gleason and Mrs. Arthur Barlow.

• Blanchester’s cagers led by Dan Oliver’s 24 points defeated Clinton-Massie, 53-49. Corky Meadows scored 22 for the Falcons.

• Bush’s Television Shop on SR 134 “Across from the Drive-In Theatre” advertised its lowest price ever for a Sylvania wood-grain console TV set: $459.95.

• Coming soon to the Murphy Theatre was “The Undefeated” staring John Wayne and Rock Hudson.

Christmas carols are sung at the Clinton County History Center in 1981. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.