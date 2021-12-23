Drive-through Winter Wonderlights

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ second annual Winter Wonderlights holiday drive-through light display was a success, as families and community members saw thousands of lights, inflatables, the tire snowman and, of course, they met Santa.

Santa joined the festivities to pass out book and magic reindeer food to families as they drove through. This year Santa also put 4C for Children, Help Me Grow Central Coordination, Head Start, the Early Learning Center, Solutions, and PCS on the Nice List for their dedication to the families of Clinton County.

Each organization handed out treats and activities for families as they viewed the lights some of the activities included making ornaments, coloring books and more.

Thank you to the staff of the County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the time and dedication to decorating and Groves Tire and Service for the tire snowman. They thank everyone who drove through for brightening their holiday and really putting them in the spirit of the season.

If you have concerns or questions about your child’s development age birth through age 3, give them a call at 937-382-7519 and ask for Early Intervention.

A cheery Christmastime scene from the drive-through event. A cheery Christmastime scene from the drive-through event. Submitted photo