Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart) 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Dec. 8. Follow-up.

Critical: *When I arrived at the store, no one was in the facility. Door to Wal-Mart open and was able to walk all the way into kitchen with no one to speak with or stop any person from entering the kitchen. Waited 20 minutes for employee to show up. General manager called me back and said “she addressed the situation and told employee to pull the gate when she leaves.” Employee came in from outside and went back to work. There was no person-in-charge available when I entered the facility because there was no one working. Lids on food were up and open. On the food make line, lids were up with food exposed with no employee in facility. Handwashing sink behind make line has no paper towels available. Employee said that they go to kitchen to wash hands. All hand sinks must be provided with soap, warm water and paper towels. No verification available that employees know when to report illness. None of the bottles of sauce on the make line or in the walk-in cooler are properly date marked. Make line lids open with no employee present and customers in the facility. Knives stored in clean container on the make line had food debris and residue on them.

Non-critical: There is no verification available that anyone here has manager certification. Icee machine doesn’t work. Door to walk-in freezer doesn’t close properly. Cabinet doors under soda machine are dirty and in disrepair. Inside of microwave oven is dirty. Outside of walk-in cooler is dirty. Dry storage area is dirty. Boxes stacked up by hand sink in kitchen and by door to kitchen. Floors throughout are dirty. Walls in facility are dirty.

Follow-up: Yes.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 13.

Complaint: Received complaint Dec. 8. Claims a person at the bar had an animal in a large bag that looked like a kangaroo. Person claimed other patrons stated it is in the facility “all the time.” Investigated complaint Dec. 13. Spoke with manager on duty and manager usually on evenings. Evening manager confirmed that baby kangaroo has been in the facility and the animal owner claims it is a service animal.

Per Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code, the definition of a service animal is an animal such as a guide dog, signal dog, or other animal individually trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability. 3717-1-3.2 (0) Prohibiting animals: Live animals may not be allowed on the premises of a food service operation. [Service animals that are controlled by the disabled person, in open areas for customers, a health or safety hazard will not result from the presence of activities of the service animal, and contamination to food supplies and equipment will not result, the prohibition does not apply.]

Complaint is valid. Animals are not permitted at the food service operation (except those exemptions listed in the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code.) Advise obtaining legal counsel about liability and information about service animals.

On Dec. 14, spoke with license holder. He stated communication with staff and customer was made to remedy concerns.

Follow-up: Dec. 30.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 7.

Critical: In the Pepsi cooler, bottles of sauce not dated. Bag of diced chicken not dated. Bagged lettuce not dated. In the walk-in cooler, salsa cups dated Nov. 25. Sour cream cups not dated. Four containers of wings not dated. Small bags of lettuce not dated. Container with bags of carrots, tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers not dated. Wings are run through pizza oven and then immediately placed in six-inch deep pans and placed in walk-in cooler. Wings should be cooled and then placed in shallow pans and placed in cooler to proper temperature. Dish machine has no sanitizer registering on test strips.

Non-critical: Bug-killing device on shelf over clean dishes. Water in bottom of keg cooler (Blue Moon). Walk-in freezer has ice build-up. Walk-in freezer door has broken seal. Pizza make line cooler has water in bottom.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 11.

• Hot Head Burrito, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 2. Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: In the warmer box, the chicken was 110°F. Chicken must be reheated to 165°F and then held hot at 135°F to help prevent any possible contamination. There were chemicals (cleaner) stored on same shelf as cooking spray by the grill.

Non-critical: Large container of liquid in kitchen not labeled. Employees working in the facility with no hat/hairnet/visor/beard net. Front of the Continental cooler on the prep line is dirty. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Wall behind the front warmer is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 6.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 6. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Store has greatly improved sanitation practices. Facility is breaking down ice cream/shake machine every night and cleaning. Thank you!

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 8. Follow-up. Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: No verification available that any current employee is certified in food protection. Broken floor tile by front door. Two broken/missing cabinet doors.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 7. Follow-up. Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Small freezer by deep fryer, door does not close properly. Currently not using freezer to hold product. Door seal on order to correct issue, per manager. Floors of walk-in cooler dirty around outside edge.

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 8.

Non-critical: Walls in kitchen are dirty with sauce/splash. Walls beside hood have some dust/debris.

• Beaugard’s Southern Bar-B-Que, 975 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 8.

Non-critical: Counter top cracked and taped.

• Harvest House Catering, 199 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 9. Everything looks good. Thank you!

