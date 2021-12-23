LOCAL BRIEFS

3 SSCC PN graduates

Graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a December 9 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

The 2021 PN graduating class includes, from Clinton County, Kayla O’Neil of Wilmington, Angela Sheppard of Wilmington, and Kristen Tuggle of Sabina.

Garden club to meet

The Wilmington Garden Club will be meeting Monday, Jan. 10 at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St. Suz Croutwater, Master Gardener, will speak on “Gardening for Pollinators.”

Commissioners set meeting

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners will meet in special session at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 for the purpose of year-end agenda items.