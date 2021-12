Liberty Twp. to meet

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting for the purpose of reorganization at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. SR 134.

Clark Twp. sets meeting

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold its year-end meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in the township building.