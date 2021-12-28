Murphy Stage Co. sets auditions, seeks production personnel

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre’s new resident theatre group — the Murphy Stage Company — announces auditions for their April production of Neil Simon’s comic fable, “FOOLS”, directed by Steve Burnette.

Roles are available for three women and seven men.

Auditions are by appointment Sunday and Monday, January 9 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; however, if UC plays in the National Championship game on January 10, then Monday’s auditions will be moved to Tuesday, January 11.

Production dates are Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Character breakdown, the full rehearsal schedule, and the audition sign up slots are available on the Murphy’s website www.themurphytheatre.org . Interested performers will read sides from the script provided at auditions.

In production

The Murphy Stage Company is also seeking experienced production personnel for this production. Looking for a costume designer, scenic designer, lighting and sound designer, a props and furniture master, a wardrobe assistant, two members of stage-crew, construction help, and a stage manager.

For those interested in being part of the production personnel please mail or drop off a resume at the theatre (50 W. Main St., Wilmington) Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or forward an email of interest and relevant resume if available, to Steve, at boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org or call the theatre at (937) 382-3643.

All production personnel positions should be secured by January 7. Auditions are set for January 9 and 10 (possibly the 11th) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and aside from the stage manager there is no need for production personnel to attend the auditions.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo-2.jpeg