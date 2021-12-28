A trio of Clinton-Massie High School cheerleaders are scheduled to perform at halftime of the Citrus Bowl, a college football bowl game set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Orlando, Fla. CMHS seniors Joel Brothers, Abby Broglin and Cheyanne Bare were selected in June at the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp. They will be joined by other All-America cheerleaders to perform at halftime of the game. “I am so proud of them,” CM cheer coach Sherri Stulz said. “What a way to end their high school cheerleading career.” Iowa and Kentucky are scheduled to play in the game.

