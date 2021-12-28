Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, Dec. 17.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed on when to report illness is unavailable. Opened packages of roller grill food items missing date marks in walk-in cooler. Discussed date marking requirements. Person In Charge dated items and corrected. Sausage egg cheese sandwich 128°F (display warmer); cheese sauce 131°F (cheese dispenser). PIC discarded sandwich and adjusted thermostat. Cheese replaced and equipment monitored. Corrected. Spray bottle with cleaner was hanging on shelf with food storage in walk-in cooler. PIC removed. Corrected. Apples ready-to-eat offered for sale were not protected from contamination. Fruit with edible peels must be washed and wrapped/shielded or signage posted to notify consumers they must wash prior to eating. Removed apples from sale. Corrected.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Written procedures on cleaning vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Thermometer missing in True reach-in cooler (sandwiches, cheese sticks, etc.). Corrected. Cappuccino flavors in dispensing containers of cappuccino equipment missing name labels. Boxes of food found on floor in Subway walk-in cooler and under Subway prep table. Ice bucket found touching dirty dust pan near mop sink and chemical storage. Subway microwave had food debris accumulations inside unit. Subway food equipment (hot warmers, knives, prep containers on line, etc.) had food debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on ceiling above Subway area. Lights not shielded in Subway walk-in cooler. PIC removed. Corrected. Medicine stored on Subway prep table. Corrected.

Note: Subway section was closed; no staff to operate (9 a.m.).

Follow-up: Jan. 18.

• Continental Manor and Nursing Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, Dec. 17. Three previous violations have been corrected.

Critical: Food puree machine/food processor is cracked on the side of the bowl; cracked surfaces can stay dirty and/or harbor bacterial growth. Cups of Jell-O and pudding are undated.

Non-critical: Floor of dry storage area is dirty. Tape coming off ceiling in dry storage area. Floor in dish room is coming off. Floor coming apart under coffee maker and there is an electrical outlet under coffee maker. Floor coming up under ice machine. There is no verification available that any employee has manager certification in food safety.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 19.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 20. Six previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: On the sandwich line, bottles of sauce were not dated.

Non-critical: Onion ring batter container is dirty on outside of container. There is hot fudge on the wall behind prep counter. The outside of the ice cream cooler in kitchen is dirty on outside. Cracked floor tile in kitchen. Cracked floor tile in front drink service area.

Follow-up: Jan. 24.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, Dec. 16.

Non-critical: Utensil tray/holder stored on top of a towel; clean equipment must be stored on surfaces that van be cleaned, rinsed and sanitized. Carpet rugs are used in the food prep and warewashing areas. Floor materials or mats must be nonabsorbent and easy-to-clean materials. Small areas throughout facility have cracked/crumbled tile.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 16.

Non-critical: Clean-up procedures for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Thermometer in chili/cheese sauce dispenser (displayed 100°F) is not accurate. Cheese sauce was at 135°F in bag. Cabinet doors under beverage self-service counter are missing or damaged. Ceiling panels in facility (soda bib room, 3-sink room, etc.) are missing or not correctly in place. Handwashing sign missing in restroom.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-7.jpg