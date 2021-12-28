BOE, townships set next meetings; local on UD dean’s list

Elections board to meet

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8;30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 — for the purpose of 2022 final budget allocations, and any other business that may come before the board — in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Liberty Twp. to meet

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting for the purpose of reorganization at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. SR 134.

Clark Twp. sets meeting

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold its year-end meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in the township building.

Port-Liberty sets meeting

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 — for the purpose of reorganization — at the Firehouse, 7211 North SR 134.

Spendlove on UD dean’s list

Drew Spendlove of Wilmington earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester with a GPA of 3.75 at the University of Dayton.