Free Community Hep C/HIV Clinic to be hosted here by BrightView

WILMINGTON — Join BrightView and Central Outreach for a Free Community Hep C/HIV Clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, January 7 at BrightView Wilmington, 485 W. Main St. No registration is required; just show up!

The cure rate for Hep C is 98 percent and it takes 6 months. It is a single finger stick, with results in 10 minutes. For those who need a confirmation test, it’s a simple blood test.

And, after confirmation of HIV or Hep C, treatment is completely free.

For more information, reach out to Julie Clemons at j.robinson@brightviewhealth.com or at 937-284-0543.

