Eight warming shelters available in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Need emergency warming relief? Eight emergency warming shelters are available in the county this winter, announced the Clinton County EMA.

Call before you go to verify the station will be manned, and so they know to expect you.

Expect some precautions to be required due to the COVID-19 response.

The following are the stations’ addresses and the contact phone number:

• 46 East Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, 937-382-2244

• 179 South Jackson Street in Sabina, 937-584-4132

• 82 Springhill Road, Clarksville, 937-289-3427

• 12572 U.S. 68 South for Midland and Westboro, 937-625-1182

• 5580 State Route 380, Chester Township, 937-283-1616

• 676 West Street in New Vienna, 937-987-2713

• 447 East Fancy Street in Blanchester, 937-783-4925

• 7211 North State Route 134, Port William, 937-486-5300

