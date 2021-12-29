Summer-y of ‘21 stories: Looking back locally at July to September

Part 3 of 4: These are some selected top local stories as reported by the News Journal from July to September, 2021:

JULY

Solar power

WILMINGTON — At a public forum about a proposed 300-megawatt solar power generation facility in southern Clinton County, county commissioners made it clear they’ve already taken steps to guard the county’s best interest.

The special evening session of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners was held to allow residents who will be directly impacted by the potential Yellow Wood Solar Energy Center project a chance to raise concerns and ask questions.

Patriots galore

BLANCHESTER — The Village of Blanchester held its huge annual star-spangled Red, White & Blanchester Blue featuring the parade Saturday morning along with food, vendors and music, with fireworks later on.

WC’s gateway

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College entrance on College Street is about to get a fresh look designed “to better demarcate the college’s main entrance and give the area an aesthetic shot in the arm.”

County & SSCC

WILMINGTON — Clinton County has purchased the Southern State Community College (SSCC) facility here for $1.25 million for expanded office space for county departments.

For SSCC, which had announced in May 2020 it would not reopen its north campus in Wilmington when face-to-face classes resumed, this is part of its pivot toward more online course offerings and postsecondary education opportunities.

According to Clinton County commissioners, the Davids Drive building will house offices for several county departments. These include all county departments currently located at the courthouse that are not directly related to the judicial (court system) branch of government.

That means that offices of the county auditor, treasurer, recorder, commissioners, and tax map/GIS will relocate from the courthouse to the newly acquired facility.

— — —

AUGUST

Rockin’ out

WILMINGTON — Start with nationally known bands and top regional ones, add lots of food, drinks and family fun, then mix in perfect weather and Clinton County had the perfect formula for a successful two-day Rock the Block ‘21 all the way around.

“I’m thinking we had about 6,000 over the weekend,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, Executive Director of the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “What a spectacle, and my vision came to fruition.

“I’m so proud of our community for accepting this,” she said of the now-annual event which, like most others, had to be canceled last year.

Carey wins

COLUMBUS — Mike Carey of Sabina, backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in south-central Ohio in a special primary election for an open House seat.

Park debuts

CLARKSVILLE — The grand opening of the new Clarksville Community Park was held by the Friends of Clarksville at 1st and Main streets Saturday, including a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and many activities for the kids (and their adults) who enjoyed checking out the park.

Dinner served

Leadership Clinton’s annual fundraiser Dinner in the Fields was a big success on a lovely late Saturday afternoon into the evening at the Cosler Farm on US 68 just south of Wilmington.

Several hundred attended the event manned by dozens of volunteers, hosted by a different farm each year and featuring farm-to-fork food, ranging from corn from the fields to homemade pies and other sweet treats — which were available via the annual pie auction.

— — —

SEPTEMBER

Directing Murphy

WILMINGTON — The nationwide search for an executive director to take the Murphy Theatre to new heights brought dozens of qualified candidates from Los Angeles to Maine. An exhaustive search by the specially appointed Murphy Theatre Executive Director Search Committee culminated in a recommendation, a resident of Maine — with deep, small-town Ohio roots — will lead the historic venue after the Murphy Board approved the recommendation.

Steve Burnette brings over 30 years of experience in the performing arts ranging from actor, writer, and improv comic to director and producer/executive producer to the founder and manager/director of regional theatres.

Oaks gleaming

WILMINGTON — Laurel Oaks Career Campus formally unveiled its gleaming, two-year $42 million renovation and expansion project with an open house, dedication and ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon.

Construction began two years ago on a project to renovate and expand the Wilmington campus — which primarily serves students in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — including a structure to connect the two main campus buildings, increasing safety and security while providing new space for students to work and study.

The building includes renovated career labs and classrooms for the school’s 17 career programs from Animal Science and Management to Dental Assisting to IT Academy to Welding; dedicated spaces for students to meet and collaborate on projects; an expanded commissary to serve the growing enrollment; and a new lab to house an HVAC program for high school students starting in fall 2022.

Remembering

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington hosted a solemn ceremony at the municipal building Friday morning commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in America.

COVID rising

WILMINGTON — Clinton County currently has 695 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 16, total local cases have now topped 5,000 with 5,053, and 79 COVID-related deaths have been recorded as of the Wednesday afternoon update reported by the state.

The previous high for active cases in Clinton County was 688 on Dec. 18, 2020, according to Clinton County Health Director Pamela Walker-Bauer.

WC’s home

WILMINGTON —It was a memorable, and hot, late fall weekend as Wilmington College combined homecoming and alumni weekend with the grand finale of its 150th birthday celebration.

The Laine Hardy concert packed Main Street Friday evening followed by the traditional homecoming on Saturday with everything from the Greek Bed Races to family fun activities on Collett Mall to tailgating and the Fightin’ Quakers’ football game.

CMH agrees

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) has entered into an agreement with The Christ Hospital Health Network for the delivery of cardiology services. Hospital leadership identified key services that will be provided by TCHHN on-site at CMH through this affiliation, including cardiac catheterizations, diagnostic and interventional procedures, and non-invasive cardiology services.

