Review the 3 Winter Storm Levels for Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will post the winter storm level on its website at www.clintonsheriff.com , when applicable. The sheriff also will contact media outlets when the county is placed on a level.

The Winter Storm Levels remain the same as last year.

• Level 1 — Roadways are hazardous, drive very cautiously.

• Level 2 — Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow; roadways are also icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see whether you should report to work.

• Level 3 — All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see whether they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.

The Ohio Revised Code allows for authorities to issue arrests of citizens in violation of the Level 3 warning. However, it is not the policy of the Clinton County Sheriff or the State Patrol to arrest or issue citations to individuals required to report to work during a Level 3 Winter Storm Warning. It is helpful when businesses declare essential personnel on badges.

The sheriff’s website at www.clintonsheriff.com will state when an emergency level is declared in the county for a specific date and time. Residents will have the ability to print out the information as needed for verification for their employers.

