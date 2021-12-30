Throwback Thursday: A chicken barbecue

Thank you to Ann Schilling Alexander Wasser, who emailed us and let us know that, in last week’s photo, her father, George Schilling, Jr., was the man on the left in the gray hat singing.

“Dad was a wonderful singer with a rich baritone voice,” she said. “He and my mother, Helen Schilling, were active in the Historical Society. I’m not surprised to see him performing there in a costume. When the Historical Society celebrated Wilmington’s sesquicentennial, Dad and my brother Brian (a little boy at the time) wore period costumes for a program then. I remember a black and white photo of that. David Williams is in the shot too. It’s his family’s home that became the Historical Society/Center on Main Street.”

“When Dad wasn’t singing, he worked as an attorney. He and his father, George Sr., served as Clinton County Prosecutor for about 40 years combined.

“Hope this helps. Thanks for publishing the look back photos! They’re fun.”

We apologize that the date of the Throwback stories last week was omitted in production; last week’s were from December 1969. These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 31, 1945:

Nationally

‘20 Entombed Miners Given Up for Dead’

“PINEVILLE, KY. (AP) — Twenty of the miners entombed last Wednesday by an underground explosion in a coal mine near here were given up for dead as Harry Thomas, chief engineer of the Kentucky State Department of Mines and Minerals, ordered the main entrance to the pit sealed. Previously, eight miners had been brought out alive, one died before he could be brought to the top, and two were found dead and removed from the mine.”

‘Crowd Tramples Lame Veteran in Railway Depot’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Sgt. George Timko, 23, wounded combat veteran, is in a hospital here instead of with his family at Perryopolis, Pa. after a throng of travelers, shoving through a train gate, knocked him off his crutches, broke his leg and trampled him yesterday.”

Locally

• “A promotion to the rank of major, which he was scheduled to be received a year ago during the Ardennes Forest campaign, has just caught up with John A. Rankin, former Wilmington school teacher and son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Rankin of near Westboro.

• “Theft of 2,600 pounds of ground and shelled corn from a barn on the farm of Lawrence Terrell in the Fairview neighborhood is being investigated by Deputy Sheriff Floyd Foote.”

• Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Crawford of South Lincoln Street in Wilmington were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

• Albers Supermarket in Wilmington advertised table-dressed turkeys and geese for 59 cents a pound and dressed chickens for 41 cents a pound.

All we know is this photo is captioned “Chicken BBQ.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Chicken-BBQ.jpg All we know is this photo is captioned “Chicken BBQ.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center