Suspect in standoff waives hearing

WILMINGTON — The suspect in a SWAT-related incident is to go before the Clinton County Common Pleas judge.

Donte Davis, 31, of Wilmington, appeared Wednesday in Clinton County Municipal Court, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. This resulted in visiting Judge Gary Dumm transferring the case to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Davis faces charges of allegedly trafficking drugs, drug possession, and having a weapon under disability after an incident at his Paris Avenue residence on Dec. 20.

He is incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

The Wilmington Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident with a male subject allegedly making threats at a Paris Avenue residence. When police arrived, Davis was in the house with the mother of his children and those children, and Davis was making threats while holding a machete, according to documents.

Officers were able to get the mom and kids out of the house and the joint Wilmington Police Department/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

According to police, Davis was “walking through the house hitting the walls and yelling incoherently about Satan.”

Officers reported they spent about an hour trying to talk Davis out of the house, including using a PA system, but they received no response. A PROBOT (rolling remote-control camera) was sent into the house which found Davis in the back bedroom, still holding the dog.

Officers kept a watch on Davis for about an hour. Davis finally slumped over and officers became concerned about his health and safety. Upon entry, Davis’ dog became aggressive and went toward the officers, who were forced to shoot it, police stated.

Davis was unresponsive and SWAT team members performed CPR. Wilmington EMS arrived inside the house within about a minute; they had been staged at nearby Marlena Park. Davis had a pulse and was breathing when EMS transported him out of the house and to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

