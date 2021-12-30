CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester male for alleged drug paraphernalia at 4:42 a.m. on Dec. 21 at a convenience store on Cuba Pike in Midland. According to the report, the suspect “dropped drug para” in front of a deputy. The report does not specify what the drug paraphernalia was.

• At 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 27, a 70-year-old Martinsville male reported someone broke into his house and garage at the 1-99 block of East Main Street. According to the report, a gray Ford Escort was stolen within the last month. A red two-drawer rolling tool chest was recovered. A broken front faceplate piece from a safe was taken as evidence.

• At 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, deputies recovered a skid steer and a trailer on Osborne Road in Washington Township that belonged to a Mason company.

• At 12:26 p.m. on Dec. 20, a 36-year-old Wilmington male reported a 2017 6×10 steel mesh utility trailer was stolen from his residence on Wayne Road in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 7, a 54-year-old Martinsville male reported his medication stolen from his East Main Street residence. Six items of the medication were valued at $900.

• At 11:58 a.m. on Dec. 21, deputies received a report of a catalytic converter theft occurring at a storage facility on State Route 73 West in Chester Township. According to the report, the converter was taken off the motor home in storage belonging to a 48-year-old Lebanon male.

• At 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 27, a 40-year-old Martinsville female reported a case of identity fraud. No further details were listed.

