Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, Dec. 13. Follow-up.

Critical: Spray bottles missing common name label. Person In Charge labeled and corrected. Spray bottles with chemicals stored above soda bag in box. PIC relocated and corrected. Air gap is not visible at drain pipe from soda fountain ice bin and ice making machine. Re-install device and/or methods to maintain two-inch air gap to prevent cross-contamination. PIC stated repair scheduled Dec. 14.

Non-critical: Seal on door of pizza prep cooler is damaged. Deal on door of Dr. Pepper cooler is damaged. Lights nonworking in Magali cooler. Inside door panel missing in Migali freezer. Food debris and dust accumulated on sides of equipment/under equipment (slicers, freezers, prep coolers, vent hood, Ansul lines/pull station, fans, shelving in walk-in cooler, etc.) General facility and equipment need cleaning.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Dec. 14.

Critical: Inside edge of the ice machine is dirty.

Non-critical: No employee here is certified in food protection. Prep cooler used for salads has standing water in the bottom of the unit. When you open the door, water runs onto the floor. Floors in back room are unfinished. Walls and ceilings in back room are unfinished, exposed brick and exposed wall studs. On walls in kitchen, paint is peeling and wall missing under shelving unit. Walls around 3-compartment sink have splash/debris. Hole in ceiling over pizza hood. New pizza desk being installed

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 14.

• Engine House Pizza Station 2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Dec. 14. Follow-up.

Critical: Evidence of rodent droppings in corners of kitchen. Less droppings; appears to be improving. New door seals on garage doors helping. Pest control operator coming once per month.

Non-critical: Paint peeling on floors of storage area. Doors to outside have new seals, but can still see light on ends of doors. Walls and ceilings in kitchen stained. Cracked floor tile in the kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 14.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 14.

Critical: Sliced cheese, pickles, onions, etc. missing time stickers during holding on line as time as public health control, Food discarded. Corrected. Sprayer at 3-compartment sink hangs below flood level rim of sink. Air gap must be present to prevent backflow. Person In Charge scheduled repair.

Non-critical: Seal on door (exterior) walk-in freezer damaged (daylight visible). Pump on warewash machine for sanitizer not functioning; 3-compartment sink used while waiting on repair. Hamburger/sausage patty freezer missing thermometer (space accumulates debris). Egg (raw) accumulations in bottom shelf of raw cooler. Corrected. Lids on dumpster found open.

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 15. Follow-up. Six previous violations have been corrected. Overall sanitation much better.

Critical: Containers used to sauce wings were dirty on shelf above sub make line. All containers must be cleaned every 4 hours. Employee said they had been there since opening (10:30-4:00). Employee removed them for cleaning and replaced with clean containers. Thank you.

Non-critical: Outside doors of walk-in are dirty. Note: Lots of topping debris on boxes by pizza make line.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Dec. 15.

Critical: Salsa cups in reach-in cooler were not dated. Rolls in self-service area are not properly labeled with ingredients and common names. Cookies on tray are not labeled with ingredients and common name.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 18.

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22&3, Wilmington, Dec. 15. Follow-up.

All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• Farmhouse Deli & More, 405 E. Washington St., Sabina, Dec. 14.

Critical: Soft-serve ice cream machine must be broken down each day and sanitized every day. Milk is left in overnight and switched to freeze.

Non-critical: Cracked floor tile in front of reach-in cooler where sandwiches are made.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Dec. 14. No violations at this time. Thank you!

