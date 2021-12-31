Bennett Realty joins Coldwell Banker Heritage

WILMINGTON — Bennett Realty, LLC announced Friday that it will be joining forces with the ninth largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in the United States — Coldwell Banker Heritage — effective immediately.

“This is a family-owned business working with another closely held and locally owned company,” said Bennett Realty President Jeff Bennett in a statement. “Our business is growing and changing, but our commitment to the Wilmington, Ohio community, our commitment to our clients, our agents and staff will not change. This change will only make us better and stronger.”

Coldwell Banker Heritage counts 12 offices and 500 agents within its network in Southwest Ohio and Richmond, Ind. Similar to Bennett Realty, Coldwell Banker Heritage has been in the business for five decades.

“Coldwell Banker Heritage was founded in February of 1967 almost 55 years ago,” CEO and President Ron Sweeney said in a statement. “While the business side of real estate has changed over the years, we’re still a locally owned with family-first values. Our agents are family and so are our clients.”

The same philosophy is what has led the Bennetts to be one of the largest brokerages in Wilmington and Clinton County. Founded in the 1970s by Jeff Bennett as the sole agent, they grew to six agents in the 1980s and now totals 24.

Bennett Realty moved into its current location at 2333 Rombach Ave. in 2018 and will remain in this facility going forward.

The merger with Coldwell Banker Heritage marks the next step for this family business. Both Jeff and Marsha Bennett will continue working with the company in management, as well as sales, positions.

“The products and services Coldwell Banker Heritage offers is well beyond anything that we could offer to our clients and agents,” said Marsha Bennett. “We are so excited for this next step in the careers of our staff and our agents. This isn’t Jeff and I moving onto something else; the entire team is taking this next step.”

“When discussions started with Coldwell Banker Heritage, we instantly connected as a family business and one that values community service,” said Jeff Bennett. “This is a positive change for our business, and we plan to continue what we have built, both in business and community. This is our home, and we look forward to bringing new services and energy to Wilmington and Clinton County.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Jeff_Bennett-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Ron_Sweeney-1.jpg