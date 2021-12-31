Chipotle plans restaurant in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The popular restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is eyeing Wilington for its next new restaurant.

According to the City of Wilmington, a new facility that would be built across from Wal-Mart on Progress Way is currently in the site plan review stage with the zoning board. It would be built at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue next to Trusty Insurance and across from the Merchants National Bank and Skyline Chili.

The popular chain has nearly 3,000 restaurants worldwide, and opened 41 new restaurants during the third quarter of 2021, according to the company’s website.

More details will be announced when they are released.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_chipotle-mexican-grill-logo-png-transparent.jpg