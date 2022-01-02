Clinton-Massie High School recognizes students

Clinton-Massie High School honors and recognizes its students of the month for January:

Seniors: Jocelyn Taylor and Joel Brothers

Juniors: Johanna VanPelt and Isaiah McCoy

Sophomores: Sadie Shepherd and Miles Theetge

Freshmen: Sydney Hudson and Liam Eades

Positive recognitions

CMHS recognize students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Responsible: Halle Dennis (Stenger) and Kyla Hesler (Stenger)

Willing to Learn: Brandon Bowling (McGraw) and Corvin Pittenger (Kasten).

