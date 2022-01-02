Posted on by

Clinton-Massie High School recognizes students

,

Submitted article

McCoy

McCoy


Taylor


Brothers


VanPelt


Eades


Theetge


Shepherd


Hudson


Clinton-Massie High School honors and recognizes its students of the month for January:

Seniors: Jocelyn Taylor and Joel Brothers

Juniors: Johanna VanPelt and Isaiah McCoy

Sophomores: Sadie Shepherd and Miles Theetge

Freshmen: Sydney Hudson and Liam Eades

Positive recognitions

CMHS recognize students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Responsible: Halle Dennis (Stenger) and Kyla Hesler (Stenger)

Willing to Learn: Brandon Bowling (McGraw) and Corvin Pittenger (Kasten).

McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_isaiah-mccoy.jpegMcCoy

Taylor
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_jocelyn-taylor.jpegTaylor

Brothers
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_joel-brothers.jpegBrothers

VanPelt
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_johanna-VanPelt.jpegVanPelt

Eades
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_liam-eades.jpegEades

Theetge
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_miles-theetge.jpegTheetge

Shepherd
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_sadie-shepherd.jpegShepherd

Hudson
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_sydney-hudson.jpegHudson

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_CM-Red-Complete-Shade.jpg

Submitted article