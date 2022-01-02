Clinton-Massie High School recognizes students

Clinton-Massie High School honors and recognizes its students of the month for January:
Seniors: Jocelyn Taylor and Joel Brothers
Juniors: Johanna VanPelt and Isaiah McCoy
Sophomores: Sadie Shepherd and Miles Theetge
Freshmen: Sydney Hudson and Liam Eades
Positive recognitions
CMHS recognize students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:
Responsible: Halle Dennis (Stenger) and Kyla Hesler (Stenger)
Willing to Learn: Brandon Bowling (McGraw) and Corvin Pittenger (Kasten).
