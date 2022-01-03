Blanchester Intermediate fourth-graders honored

Blanchester Intermediate School students are honing their P.U.R.R. this year. These fourth-grade students were recently voted by their classmates as the best examples of what it means to P.U.R.R. like a Wildcat! These students (along with many others) are: P. (Problem Solvers); U (Upstanders); R (Respectful); and R (Responsible). Students at Blanchester Intermediate now earn special tickets when they are In control, Responsible and Respectful in all areas of the school. Students can earn special experiences like eating lunch with Principal Molitor, or purchase fun items from the school store. It’s a great year to be a Wildcat!

