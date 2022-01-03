Clinton County real estate sales

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Tracy Shumaker, trustee of the Shumaker Keystone Inheritance Trust, to William R. and Lisa L. Klaue, 143 North Wood Street in Wilmington, 0.4 acre, $128,000.

Roger L. and Mary E. Thompson to James Edward Lucas, 240 East Washington Street in Sabina, $152,500.

Kelly J. Manson and Thao T. Duong to Christopher Campbell, 136 Fulton Street in Wilmington, $125,000.

Mark N. Smith and Rebecca C. Coyle to Kelleen E. Ison and Morgan A. Schiffer, 516 South South Street in Wilmington, 0.5 acre, $185,500.

Colton D. Goodman to James Michael Thornburg, 127 South College Street and one more South College Street property both in Sabina, 0.36 acre, $168,100.

Warren County Real Estate Ltd. to Nadezhda H. Boyer, 396 Lakelly Road in Washington Township, $104,000.

DSH & Sons Properties LLC to Gabriel and Amy Hughes, 441 Lincoln Street in Wilmington, $157,000.

Roy B. Hamilton to Tiffany Marie Vanzant, 216 Baldwin Street in Blanchester, $135,000.

Ashley P. Papania to Lauren E. Shrider and Timothy Lear, 7462 Brock Drive and one more Brock Drive property both in Blanchester, $202,000.

Donald E. Sturgill to Frank and Donna Baughn, 220 North Orchard Circle in Blanchester, $140,000.

Jesse Landacre to Brittany Combs Landacre, 7400 Willow Drive in Blanchester, $102,000.

Roger R. Brown to Trevor J. and Ashley N. Malone, 288 West Fancy Street in Blanchester, 0.3 acre, $204,500.

Wiseman Property Holdings LLC to Kuehner Rentals LLC, a property on Spring Street in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $223,100.

Brent M. Achtermann to Zachary and Misty McIntosh, 76 Whitethorne Court in Union Township, $315,000.

Richard Adams and Cindy Adams Garen to Jeffrey B. and Tonda L. Davis, 57 Larrick Road in Wayne Township, $160,000.

CS & AS to Joseph S. and Melissa M. Land, 133 Kensington Drive in Vernon Township, $395,000.

Holly Louderback and David Scott Drake to Mike Adams, 2900 State Route 380 in Adams Township, 0.9 acre, $175,000.

Mark W. McKay to Brian B. and Mary M. Roberts, 1186 Sylvan Drive in Wilmington, $215,000.

DSH & Sons Properties LLC to Todd R. Collins Sr., 125 Fairland Avenue in Wilmington, $141,000.

Leona W. Rose to Misty R. Ferguson, 223 Grove Street in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $65,000.

Robert M. Horn ½ interest and Rhonda K. Horn ½ interest to Carey Construction Inc., 328 West Locust Street in Wilmington, 0.9 acre, $155,000.

G&L Development LLC to Brent Scherz, 251 Olivers Trail in Adams Township, 2.5 acres, $84,000.

G&L Development LLC to Scherz FRT, 193 Olivers Trail in Adams Township, 2.4 acres, $79,000.

G&L Development LLC to Brent and Jaclyn Scherz, 289 Olivers Trail in Adams Township, 2.6 acres, $84,000.

Wooddell FRLT to Dale P. and Diane L. Hertlein, 192 Sugartree Street in Wilmington, $65,000.

James D. and Jinnifer A. Daugherty to Christopher P. and Christy L. Lauwers, 200 New Burlington Road, 1.5 acres, $184,500.

Rosemary Kay Federle RLTL to Shawn E. Arrington, 500 Darbyshire Drive and a property on Elm Street both in Wilmington, $134,500.

Earley RTA to Sharon M. Wade, 916 Fife Avenue and one more Fife Avenue property both in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $75,000.

James C. and April R. Bigelow to Michael William Surber, a Stockton Avenue property in Sabina, 0.2 acre, $85,000.

Cynthia Maher to Morgan L. Holden, 80 Short Street in Wilmington, $126,000.

Jeremy S. Leforge to Robert T. and Patricia A. Barnhorst, 481 Moomaw Road in Vernon Township, 2 acres, $491,000.

Brandon S. Sullivan to Shane M. Wooley, 534 Lakelly Road in Washington Township, 13.6 acres, $229,500.

MWB Family Limited Partnership to Sherman and Joseph B. Smith, 0 Starbuck Road in Liberty Township, 7.5 acres, $300,000.

Randall W. and Khrista L. Dutlinger to Tania Danielle and Scott Nathaniel Holmes, 124 Fawn Lane in Blanchester, $290,000.

Jodie Creditt to Tabitha N. Day, 151 B Street in Wilmington, 0.2 acre, $149,900.

Kevin Andrew Simpson and Shelby R. Snyder to Cliff and Karen Lawson, 14750 U.S. Route 68 in Jefferson Township, 6 acres, $80,000.

