WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested and charged a female subject with an alleged O.V.I. at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 26. According to the report, police responded to an accident at the 1200 block of Wayne Road where the suspect was found under the influence of alcohol.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged marijuana possession at 10:29 p.m. on Dec. 29 after a traffic stop around South Mulberry and West Short Street. According to the report, the arrest was conducted for a stop sign violation. The suspect told police he stopped at the sign. While speaking to the suspect, police noticed an open container of alcohol in the center console. The suspect said it wasn’t his. While the suspect was speaking, police reported they detected a “strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.” Marijuana was located on the suspect.

• At 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 24, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired plates around East Main and South Walnut Street. According to the report, suspected narcotics and drug abuse instruments were located in the vehicle. Police seized a clear bag of a white powder, a used syringe, a clear capsule, and one plastic container. The 23-year-old female driver was also found to have active warrants against her and was arrested. Municipal Court documents indicated charges of alleged driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, and a tag/sticker violation were filed against her. An investigation is still pending.

• At 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 24, police discovered possible narcotics at the 900 block of Xenia Avenue. According to the report, a gram of unknown suspected narcotics was found. The report indicates the offense as “aggravated trafficking-possession.” An investigation is pending. No further details were listed.

