Sabina Village Council new members sworn in

Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold swore in the re-elected council members — Bruce Gottschalk, Peggy Sloan, and Abraham Arnold — at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1. They will continue to serve on council alongside current members Benjamin Collings and Ty Baker. The council will miss Vicki Mongold as she finished her service on council as of Dec. 31, 2021. The Sabina Council currently has one open seat that will be filled soon.

