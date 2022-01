State: 70 Clinton Countians died of COVID in 2021; 285 new cases here in 7-day period

Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer shared these Clinton County vaccination totals for 2021 as reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

WILMINGTON — Seventy Clinton Countians died of COVID-19 related causes in 2021 and a total of 4,939 new cases were reported here in 2021, according to the latest figures reported by the State of Ohio.

The state reports that 119 Clinton Countians were hospitalized due to COVID in 2021.

Since the first pandemic numbers were reported by the state in early 2020, Clinton County has totaled 7,395 cases with 115 deaths and 253 hospitalizations, the state reports.

The total population of Clinton County is just over 42,000.

Nationwide

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant, the Associated Press reported last week.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January 2021, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Statewide

The state reports that 2,072,663 Ohioans have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic as of Monday’s Ohio Department of Health dashboard, with 29,447 deaths and 96,976 hospitalizations, including 11,803 ICU admissions.

Since Christmas Day, Ohio reports 129,804 new cases of COVID-19 with 31 deaths.

Tracking local cases

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov:

Dec. 23-Dec. 29 — 285 cases; 0 deaths

Dec. 16-Dec. 22 — 172 cases; 0 deaths

Dec. 9-Dec. 15 — 191 cases; 0 deaths

Dec. 2-Dec. 8 — 168 cases; 3 deaths

Nov. 25-Dec. 1 — 152 cases; 0 deaths

Nov. 18-Nov. 24 — 150 cases; 0 deaths

Nov. 11-Nov. 17 — 112 cases; 1 deaths

Nov. 4-Nov. 10 — 103 cases; 2 death

Oct. 28-Nov. 3 — 88 cases; 0 deaths

Oct. 21-Oct. 27 — 74 cases; 2 deaths

Oct. 14-Oct. 20 — 91 cases; 2 deaths

Oct. 7-Oct. 13 — 90 cases; 4 deaths

Sept. 30-Oct. 6 — 154 cases; 1 death

Sept. 23-Sept. 29 — 176 cases; 5 deaths

Sept. 16-Sept. 22 — 193 cases; 3 deaths

Sept. 9-Sept. 15 — 207 cases; 2 deaths

Sept. 2-Sept. 8 — 249 cases; 4 deaths

Monthly totals

2021

December — 927 cases; 3 deaths

November — 540 cases; 3 deaths

October — 408 cases; 11 deaths

September — 916 cases; 18 deaths

August — 666 cases; 11 deaths

July — 124 cases; 3 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

2020

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795 cases; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333 cases; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77 cases; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths

