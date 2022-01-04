Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Man tries to beat urine test

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:56 p.m. on Dec. 28, deputies responded to the Clinton County Common Pleas Court in reference to a male subject using an unknown person’s urine in an attempt to pass a drug test. According to the report, deputies collected body tape, tubing, a urine test cup with an unknown person’s urine inside, and a squeeze bottle with the urine. A 37-year-old Martinsville male is listed as the suspect.

• At 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 31, a 35-year-old Sabina male reported his ex-spouse — a 38-year-old Sabina female — broke a protection order at a Sabina Road residence. Neither drugs nor alcohol was believed to be involved. No further details were listed.

• At 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, a 71-year-old Blanchester/Vernon Township male reported unauthorized use of his motor vehicle. According to the report, a 70-year-old Morrow male reportedly used the victim’s 2008 Mazda without permission.

• At 2:02 p.m. on Dec. 31, a 57-year-old Clarksville male reported a 20-year-old male, also from Clarksville, had trespassed on his property on West Main Street. No further details were listed.

• At 6:06 p.m. on Dec. 30, a 64-year-old Wilmington/Chester Township reported she was being harassed via telecommunication.

• At 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 3, a 23-year-old Loveland male reported items were stolen from his vehicle in Adams Township. A $2,500 generator was stolen while the vehicle was at the 1400 block of Todds Fork Road in Adams Township.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

