Smith retiring after 34 years with Clinton County Community Action

Greg Smith retired from Clinton County Community Action on December 31, 2021 after working for the agency for 34 years. During his tenure with Community Action, he worked in the Weatherization Department, holding the position of Energy Coordinator. Lisa Thompson will be filling this position. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_2429.jpeg Greg Smith retired from Clinton County Community Action on December 31, 2021 after working for the agency for 34 years. During his tenure with Community Action, he worked in the Weatherization Department, holding the position of Energy Coordinator. Lisa Thompson will be filling this position. Submitted photo