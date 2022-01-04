Clinton-Massie’s All-America cheerleader trio enjoys Citrus Bowl experience

Enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures on New Year’s Day at the Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Florida are three Clinton-Massie High School cheerleaders. From left are seniors Joel Brothers, Cheyanne Bare and Abby Broglin. They joined other All-America cheerleaders to perform at halftime of the game.

Enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures on New Year’s Day at the Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Florida are three Clinton-Massie High School cheerleaders. From left are seniors Joel Brothers, Cheyanne Bare and Abby Broglin. They joined other All-America cheerleaders to perform at halftime of the game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_massie_cheer_at_bowl_game_c.jpg Enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures on New Year’s Day at the Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Florida are three Clinton-Massie High School cheerleaders. From left are seniors Joel Brothers, Cheyanne Bare and Abby Broglin. They joined other All-America cheerleaders to perform at halftime of the game. Submitted photo