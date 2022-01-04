Posted on by

Clinton-Massie’s All-America cheerleader trio enjoys Citrus Bowl experience


Enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures on New Year’s Day at the Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Florida are three Clinton-Massie High School cheerleaders. From left are seniors Joel Brothers, Cheyanne Bare and Abby Broglin. They joined other All-America cheerleaders to perform at halftime of the game.

Submitted photo

