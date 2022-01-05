TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2022. There are 360 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.

On this date:

In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen (RENT’-gun) of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.

In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)

In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.

In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)

In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered development of the space shuttle.

In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.

In 2011, John Boehner was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 84. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange is 74. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69. Actor Clancy Brown is 63. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones is 44.