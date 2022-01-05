Local Briefs: Locals earn OWU, Capital honors; Board of Health to meet

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room — subject to 6 feet physical distancing and use of facial coverings. It is also available virtually — see their Facebook page for the link.

Contact tbernard@clincohd.com if you would like to be put on the agenda.

Locals achieve at Capital

Capital University announced local students earned its President’s List honorees for the fall 2021 semester: From Wilmington — Mackenzie Click, Chad Davis, Josie Nichols, Ethan Reedy, and Allison Wallace

Locals earn OWU honors

Local students earning dean’s list recognition for their fall academic achievements at Ohio Wesleyan University are, from Wilmington: Jenna Norman, Paiton Walker, and Chloe Williams of Wilmington.