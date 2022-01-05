City of Wilmington utility billing office closed for approximately 10 days due to COVID

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington utility billing office will be closed for approximately 10 days due to COVID-related issues, Public Works Director Rick Schaffer announced Wednesday.

“During this closure, we will be able to maintain limited office operations and customers could experience billing and payment processing delays,” said Schaffer.

He also reassured customers that no water service will be turned off, even if a customer receives a shut-off notice. In addition, no late fees will be assessed on bills during the office closure.

Bill payments and applications for new service can be left in the secure drop box in the front foyer of the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington, which is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The box will be checked daily.

Bills can also be paid through the city’s new online portal, available on the utility billing page of the city website www.wilmingtonoh.org .

Customers requiring more immediate assistance may leave a voice message at 937-382-5711. Messages will be monitored throughout the day.

Water emergencies, like the need for a shut-off due to a leak within a building, should be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 937-382-3614.

Schaffer expressed the city’s regret for “the inconvenience this will cause citizens and customers as we follow COVID protocols”, but reassured the community that this office closure does not impact utility service or safety to the customers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Wilmington-city-logo.jpg