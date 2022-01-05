Shidaker joins Wilmington City School Board of Education

WILMINGTON — Wearing a Hurricane-orange shirt, Brian Shidaker took his oath of office this week as a new member on the Wilmington City School (WCS) Board of Education.

Shidaker succeeds Larry Roberts II who retired after serving seven years on the school board.

“We welcome our newest Board of Education member, Brian Shidaker. I am grateful for the dedication, care and compassion of our Wilmington City School Board of Education and we look forward to working together to serve our students, staff and families,” said WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

Also at this week’s organizational meeting, board member Michael Flanigan was selected to be the board’s president in 2022, and board member Carrie Zeigler was chosen 2022 board vice president.

At the session, the start time for the WCS Board of Education’s regular monthly meetings held on fourth Mondays was changed. Those meetings during the school year will now start at 6 instead of 7 p.m.

WCS will continue its practice of holding these regular meetings in the district’s various school buildings. The meeting schedule for 2022, including locations, is available on the website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/boe .

Please note that any as-needed special board meetings as well as the regular monthly board meetings are announced in the Wilmington News Journal.

In addition to Shidaker, returning board members Marty Beaugard Sr. and Carrie Zeigler took their oaths of office this week.

You can learn more about all five of the WCS Board of Education members on the Board Members page of the district’s website: Marty Beaugard Sr., Michael Flanigan, Brian Shidaker, Kevin Snarr, and Carrie Zeigler.

Board member Michael Flanigan is sworn in as the Wilmington school board’s president for 2022. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_flanigan.jpg Board member Michael Flanigan is sworn in as the Wilmington school board’s president for 2022. Submitted photos Returning board member Marty Beaugard Sr. takes his oath of office. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_beaugard_c.jpg Returning board member Marty Beaugard Sr. takes his oath of office. Submitted photos Returning board member Carrie Zeigler takes her oath of office. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_carrie.jpg Returning board member Carrie Zeigler takes her oath of office. Submitted photos New Wilmington City School Board of Education member Brian Shidaker takes his oath of office. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_shidaker_c.jpg New Wilmington City School Board of Education member Brian Shidaker takes his oath of office. Submitted photos